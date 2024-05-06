KZN father of five, gets 15 years in jail for fatally strangling his girlfriend, after she grabbed him by the neck

A 36-year-old man who pleaded guilty to strangling his girlfriend in April this year has been sentenced to an effective 15 years behind bars. In a case of swift justice, Stembile Nene, 36, pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old girlfriend Zinhle Mbanjwa in the Pietermaritzburg High Court before acting Judge Nomfundo Sipunzi.

The murder incident took place in the Mahlamvini area in Mid-Illovo on April 3, 2024. In his Section105A plea and sentence agreement handed to court by attorney Sicelo Nyandu, Nene said they had been drinking alcohol with his cousin. He said an argument ensued between him and Mbanjwa after he told her that it was getting late and she needed to go home.

He said they consumed alcohol until it got dark and then Mbanjwa asked him to accompany her home. Nene said while walking, Mbanjwa began to interrogate him as to why he wanted her to leave and he said he began fuming. He said the next moment he felt someone grab him around his neck and he realised it was Mbanjwa.

Nene said he asked her what she was doing, but she continued strangling him and they began struggling. Nene said he managed to free himself from Mbanjwa’s grip and he then grabbed her neck with both his hands. He said during this time, the accused began kicking and he only stopped when he noticed she was still.

He told the court due to the shock he decided to flee the crime scene and go home where he continued drinking alcohol. Nene was arrested two days later and did a pointing out to police. According to post mortem results, Mbanjwa died as a result of manual strangulation.