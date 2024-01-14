KZN man, 20, arrested for murdering granddad, stabbing father in feud during flash floods

A 20-year-old Durban man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his grandfather and the attempted murder of his father following an argument during the damaging KwaZulu-Natal flash floods on Saturday evening. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Lotusville area in Verulam, when the family members were working in unison trying to prevent water from the flash floods from entering the house.

According to KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the mother, the father and the son were inside the house during the heavy rains and were working together to prevent water from getting inside the house when an altercation erupted between the father and the son. “The grandfather reportedly tried to intervene and the 20-year-old allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed both his grandfather and his father. “The grandfather succumbed to his injuries in hospital, whilst the father is still nursing his stab wounds in hospital,” said Netshuinda.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers responded to the scene after receiving complaints about a stabbing incident after 10pm. Spokesperson Prem Balram said they had established that a man in his twenties allegedly stabbed his elderly grandfather and father with a “large knife in a fit of anger”. “Details leading up to the incident could not be confirmed but it was alleged that the family were dealing with flooding on their property. A argument ensued which led to the murder and attempted murder.” Balram said the suspect was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police, who duly arrested the suspect.