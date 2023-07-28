KZN man pleads guilty to using a cloned Standard Bank card to fill diesel

A 39-year-old KwaZulu Natal man who attempted to fill diesel at a petrol station using a cloned bank card has been ordered to pay a fine of R15 000 or spend six month behind bars. Jerome Makoatle was convicted on charges of fraud in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court this week.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the incident took place on September 23,2021 in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. “A petrol attendant working at Meyers Caltex Garage in Mthatha was serving a client driving a white Mahindra bakkie towing a diesel tanker with an MP registration plate. “The driver handed a fuel card to the petrol attendant who swiped the card before filling the diesel into the tanker.

“He then started to fill up the diesel for an amount of R9 000”. Mgolodela said while busy filling up the tanker the petrol attendant was stopped by the petrol station manager as it transpired from Standard Bank Division that the driver used a cloned card, and the same card was already used in another filling station in Mthatha. “Makoatle fled the scene on foot when he was called inside the garage for questioning. He left the bakkie and the tanker in the garage unattended.”

Mgolodela said the matter was referred to the Hawks and Makoatle was traced and arrested at uMlazi township in Durban on August 18,2022. Makoatle made numerous court appearances in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court. “He pleaded guilty to fraud charges due to the overwhelming evidence.”