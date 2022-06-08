KZN man who raped pensioner, 72, and brutally killed her brother, hands himself over to police

Durban - A 30-year-old man who raped a Pietermaritzburg pensioner and killed her brother has handed himself over to police. Police said the incident took place on Bridge Road in Prestbury on Sunday at around 4pm.

The siblings - aged 72 and 64 - were held hostage by the suspect. “A 64-year-old man was fatally stabbed on the neck, chest and under the left arm and died at the scene. “A 72-year-old woman who was found at the scene alleged that the suspect repeatedly raped her before fleeing the scene on foot,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She said the suspect handed himself over to police on Tuesday and was expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon. National police minister Bheki Cele, while delivering the crime statistics on Friday, said both murder and sexual offences had increased. 10 818 people were raped in South Africa in the first three months of this year.

