KZN police shoot dead four of the province’s ‘most wanted’ criminals in heated gun battle

Durban – Four men were killed in a shootout in Mariannhill, west of the Durban CBD, on Thursday. According to KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, officers were following up on information received about a gang wanted for a spate of murders in the province.

Naicker said the men were intercepted after they were spotted travelling on Higginson Highway, in the St Wendolins area. “Police instructed them to stop. Instead of heeding the police’s instructions, the suspects opened fire. During the exchange of gunfire, the four suspects were fatally wounded,” he said. Naicker said preliminary investigations had confirmed that the suspects were on the serious and violent crimes “most wanted” list, which is made up of suspects in cases such as murder, attempted murder, hijackings, armed robberies and extortion.

Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle with one magazine and 19 rounds of ammunition, as well as a vehicle which was suspected to have been stolen. “Ink-stained bank notes were also found inside the vehicle. No police officer was injured during the gun battle and all role players, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, were summoned to the scene for further investigation,” he said. Naicker confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened.

