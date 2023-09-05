KZN teacher brutally assaulted by bush-knife-wielding boyfriend in the presence of pupils

The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned an attack on a teacher at a school in the north of the province. The incident took place on Monday at the Ncwabakazi Upper Primary in KwaHlabisa.

"This appalling incident saw the teacher fall victim to a shocking act of violence perpetrated by her boyfriend within the school premises, in full view of learners," said Khoza. Khoza said it is alleged that the boyfriend tried to enter the school but was prevented from doing so. "He then allegedly returned wielding a bush-knife and gained entry to the premises.

"Once inside, he entered the staffroom and assaulted the teacher," she said. Khoza said the teacher is currently fighting for her life in hospital, having suffered multiple severe injuries to her body, face, and cranium as a result of the attack. "This incident has sent shock waves throughout the community, leaving parents and educators profoundly disturbed by the gross violence they witnessed.

"We are profoundly saddened and appalled by the heinous incident that transpired at our school. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the courageous teacher who is currently fighting for her life, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for her swift recovery," she said. Khoza said they would not rest until the perpetrator was brought to justice.