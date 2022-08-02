KZN woman accused of killing her cop sister to hear her fate on Friday

Durban - Bongeka Somani, accused of killing her older sister, Sergeant Nokuthula Somani will know her fate on Friday when judgment is delivered in her bail hearing. Bongeka, 42, is accused of killing her sister Nokuthula, 55, at her Umzimkhulu home on April 29.

She is the second person to be arrested in connection with the killing. Her co-accused Siyabulela Mbhele, 24, was first arrested by the Hawks in the Inhlabeni ward of the Ibisi area. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said closing arguments where heard in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Monday after a two-week bail hearing.

“Judgment was reserved for Friday,” Mhlongo said. Mhlongo said Mbhele had abandoned his attorney and now has a legal aid attorney. He also remains behind bars.

Nokuthula was off-duty and seated in her lounge when two unknown gunmen entered and shot her multiple time. The victim, who was stationed at the Umzimkhulu police station, died on the scene. The Hawks said more arrests were imminent.

