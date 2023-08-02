Lauren Dickason: Court hears murder accused was not insane when she allegedly killed her daughters

The South African mom on trial in a New Zealand court for allegedly murdering her three daughters was not insane at the time of the killings. Lauren Dickason, 42, is accused of allegedly murdering six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla by strangling them with cable ties in September 2021.

In the last few days, the Christchurch High Court heard how Dickason allegedly murdered the girls just weeks after emigrating to New Zealand. Speaking in court on Tuesday, forensic psychiatrist, Dr Erik Monasterio, said Dickason had sent messages to friends in which she spoke about harming and killing her children while she was not in a period of depression, which as reported by 1News, could not be attributed to a mental illness. He added that Dickason was not "significantly cognitively impaired" at the time that she allegedly killed the three young children.He pointed out that he had taken note of her ability to organise the family's emigration details. He was "particularly impressed" with how she engaged just two days before the murders.

As reported by 1News, Monasterio said he was of the opinion that Dickason maintained an awareness and behaved systematically. Monasterio concluded that there was no evidence that Dickason could not understand her actions and the wrongfulness thereof. The medical expert said that on that fateful day, Dickason determined that they (her daughters) had to die. Monsterio’s testimony has poked holes in the defence’s insanity and infanticide case.

Dickason has pleaded not guilty. The case continues. IOL Are you or someone you know affected by mental health? If so here are some important numbers: