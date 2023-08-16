Lauren Dickason: killer mom’s parents want daughter’s plight to raise awareness on post-partum depression

Warning: This story contains graphic details and may be triggering to some readers. Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murdering her three daughters by a jury in the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand media reported.

After the verdict was passed, tears flowed from some members of the jury and emotional reactions from Lauren’s lawyers, Kerryn Beaton and Anne Toohey, who fought tooth and nail over the last four weeks. The police involved in the case also released a statement after the guilty verdict was passed. “Words cannot begin to express the tragic circumstances of this investigation,” lead officer Detective Inspector Scott Anderson was quoted as saying in Stuff.NZ.

But the two people who had one of the hardest pills to swallow, arguably, were Lauren’s parents Wendy and Malcolm Fawkes, who were in attendance when their daughter was convicted of murder on Wednesday. The couple wrote a statement following the verdict, detailing their feelings toward the case and the appreciation to the people of New Zealand and South Africa, as well as the New Zealand authorities, for the manner in which they handled the case. “This was not our daughter, but a debilitating mental illness which resulted in an awful tragedy, the details of which you are by now well aware … There are no winners in this tragedy,” the Fawkes’ statement, which was published on Stuff.NZ, read.

“We would like to encourage families and individuals around the world to be aware of the symptoms of post-partum depression as early as possible, both for yourselves as well as close family and friends around you. “If treated early and managed correctly, people can experience a full recovery. The person experiencing depression and those closest to them may not be able to recognise the signs or how serious post-partum depression can become,” the statement read. Lauren will be kept in custody at a hospital in the Christchurch area and will remain there until Justice Cameron Mander sentences her. She is still undergoing medical assessments.

Lauren could receive a life sentence for the murder of each child, according to a report by NZ Herald. On September 16, 2021, Graham Dickason, Lauren’s husband, went home after a work dinner to find their three daughters, six-year-old Liané, and two year-old twins Maya and Karla, dead in their beds. They were tucked in. Evidence given by police in court during the trial indicated that Lauren first strangled the children with cable ties, but then used a blanket to smother them.

She then took prescription medication to end her own life. Evidence given, based on Lauren’s interview with the police and psychiatrist experts, also indicate that the eldest daughter, Liané knew that her mom was trying to kill them. The prosecution argued that she snapped and acted out of anger, but the defence claimed Lauren suffered from serious post-partum depression symptoms which led to her making the fatal decision.

IOL Are you or someone you know affected by mental health? If so here are some important numbers: The SA Depression and Anxiety Group's 24-hour mental health helpline: 080-045-6789.