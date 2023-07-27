Warning: This story contains graphic details and may be triggering to some readers The urinary test murder-accused Lauren Dickason took a day after the death of her three daughters, indicated she had anti-depressants, anti-anxiety and anti-nausea medication, as well as tramadol in her system, the High Court in Christchurch heard on Thursday.

Lauren’s lawyer Kerryn Beaton and published psychiatrist, Dr Susan Hatters-Friedman discussed the results of her urinary test taken on September 17, 2021, Stuff.NZ reported. Hatters-Friedman has written numerous peer-reviewed articles on why parents killed their children, or filicide and has given evidence in court before. Hatters-Friedman went over the report done by the psychiatrist the night of the murder.

This was done in the hospital after which the interview with Detective Micheal Kneebone was done. Lauren did not grasp the full extent of the situation at the time of assessment, Hatters-Friedman found, as she spoke about her husband Graham going to work on Monday. The on-call psychiatrist found possible psychosis and acute shock, and a high risk of self-harm.

Another sign showing Lauren was not aware of the situation, was when she began fixating on a “man at the park”, which she discussed twice with the on-call psychiatrist and then police. When Lauren took herself off her medication in March 2021, it was concerning, as a doctor treating themselves for a mental condition was of “great concern”. Graham was also interviewed by Hatters-Friedmann earlier this year in May.

“I’m having that feeling again,” Graham told the psychiatrist, quoting Lauren telling him of these feelings weeks before the murders. This was the third time Lauren indicated to Graham that she wanted to hurt the children, Graham told Hatters-Friedman. Graham said he felt as if it were the last and that he needed to get to New Zealand.

He told Hatters-Friedman that on the day of the murders, Lauren was very quiet and that Lauren had time alone at home after a long while. When he left for the work function, the three girls were having supper. Graham believed there were things in Lauren’s head she wouldn’t verbalise.

Lauren murdered her three daughters a short while after Graham left their Timaru home that Friday night. Police found them tucked in their beds. They died by asphyxiation. Lauren first used cable ties but cut those open and then smothered them.

She pleaded not guilty to charges while her defence argues that she was mentally unaware of what she was doing because of a history with depression and post-partum depression. The prosecution, however, is trying to prove Lauren acted with malice and knew exactly what she was doing. They are trying to prove premeditated murder. Dr Hatters-Friedman is expected to resume evidence on Friday.

