LEAP officer shot dead in Nyanga while patrolling during Cape Town taxi strike

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer (LEAP) was killed in Nyanga on Friday evening. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie the incident took place just after 8pm on Friday in Miller Road.

“Preliminary information reveals that the deceased was a passenger in the back of a vehicle when a unknown gunman opened fire whilst they were travelling along Miller Road, enroute to Bishop Lavis, when they came under attack. “They noticed that the deceased sustained gunshot wounds to the head and sped off to the Heideveld day hospital where the officer was declared deceased.” Pojie said possibility that the attack is related to the ongoing taxi-strike cannot be ruled out.

“However the motive forms part of ongoing investigation.” He said the officers were part of members performing crime prevention patrols to quell taxi related incidents that have unfolded in the province. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact the local police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information will be dealt with confidentially.

Meanwhile Eskom said it had suspended its services in Khayelitsha, Delft, Belhar, Dunoon, Philippi and Fisantekraal after its vehicle was allegedly petrol-bombed in an incident the company has linked to the ongoing taxi strike. Eskom said one of its vehicle was petrol-bombed in the early hours of Friday in Khayelitsha. “The Eskom employee was off duty at the time of the incident. Eskom security is investigating the incident. Unfortunately, various incidents are being reported across the Cape Peninsula that delays Eskom from responding rapidly to faults,”the power utility said in a statement.