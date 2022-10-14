Len Cloete: One year since Muldersdrift shooting and he’s still unable to speak, no update on investigation

Durban - Next month will mark one year since Len Cloete was shot at a hotel in Muldersdrift, allegedly by a police officer. The incident, which was captured on video, went viral.

In the video, Cloete, wearing only his underwear, is heard insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at close range allegedly by another police officer. Cloete sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

This week, Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that the police officer in the matter was still not charged. “The status quo remains. The victim still has to be interviewed.” However, Luke Enslin, the lead investigator at Specialised Security Services, a private investigation company that has been assigned to the case, this week, said Cloete’s medical situation is still the same.

“He still is unable to speak. Investigators can't move forward with investigations because he still isn't able to give his side of the events.” Cloete was in a coma following the shooting and then moved to a rehabilitation centre and, in late February, returned home in a wheelchair. According to Enslin, Cloete’s wife had a special unit built at their home for him, and he has caregivers.

