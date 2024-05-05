Lengthy sentence of ‘shameless and unremorseful’ Eastern Cape rapist applauded

The Eastern Cape’s Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has applauded the lengthy sentence handed down to an “unremorseful and shameless” rapist in Mthatha High Court. 35-year-old Xolani Gcelu was sentenced to eight life terms and a total of 162 years imprisonment on May 2, on 34 charges, including housebreaking, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape and attempted murder.

Mene also applauded the investigative skills of Investigating Officer Deputy Sergeant Ndileka Bokolo for ultimately bringing justice to the victims of these heinous crimes. During his reign of terror, Gcelu raped eight women aged between 18 and 27 years old, of which five were school girls. One learner also fell pregnant with his son. The perpetrator was initially arrested in July 2019, but the case was temporarily withdrawn pending the DNA results.

He was rearrested in September 2022 in the Western Cape and remained in custody thereafter. Investigating Officer D/Sgt Ndileka Bokolo was applauced for her efforts. Through DNA testing the suspect was positively linked to eight cases of rape in the Libode and Tsolo areas in the Eastern Cape. “The sentencing of eight life terms for this serial rapist highlights the severity of his heinous crimes,” said LT General Mene.