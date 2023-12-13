Life behind bars for husband who killed his wife and buried her body under a bathtub

An Eastern Cape man found guilty of brutally killing his wife in 2019 and then burying her body under a bathtub in their home has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Yibanathi MacGyver Ndema was sentenced on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha.

The 45-year-old was found guilty on five charges relating to the murder of his wife, Noluvuyo Nonkwelo, in July 2019. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the court heard that the couple’s marriage had been marred by domestic violence. Provincial NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali said Ndema murdered his wife on July 1, 2019 and two days later reported her as a missing person to police, “even though he knew that was not true.”

Ndema was arrested in August 2021 after Nonkwelo’s remains were found buried underneath a bathtub in the bathroom of the house the couple shared. It was the couple’s children who alerted their grandparents to the fact that since their mother’s death, the bathtub had been repositioned. “That prompted the police to search Ndema’s home, leading to the discovery of the remains.”

According to NPA, Judge Buyiswa Majiki told the court the children of the couple were directed to continue receiving trauma counselling, as they were left traumatised by the murder of their mother by their father, whom they used to trust and love. “She revealed that Ndema continues to contact them telephonically while in custody.” The judge agreed with the prosecution that the prevalence of crimes of this nature in the whole country calls for expressly punitive sentences.