Life in jail for man who targeted sick woman walking to hospital and raped her repeatedly

Pretoria – The Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court has convicted and sentenced 32-year-old Thabo Nkomo, from KaNyamazane to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping an adult female. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Monica Nyuswa said the woman was on her way home from Riverside Mall when she suddenly felt unwell, and decided to walk towards the Rob Ferreira Hospital.

Along the way, she was approached by Nkomo and another man. “They offered help to the victim. Instead, they took her to a nearby old building and raped her repeatedly. After raping the victim, the unknown co-perpetrator fled the scene, and on his way, he met the SANDF members and he informed them about the rape he had witnessed,” said Nyuswa. “He gave them the location, but did not confess that he also took part in the rape. The SANDF members found the accused [Nkomo] raping the victim and they alerted the police.”

In court, Nkomo pleaded not guilty, insisting that he had a romantic relationship with the woman, and the sexual intercourse was consensual. “State prosecutor Thembi Mabuza, led evidence of the soldiers and another eyewitness, who found the accused raping the victim. All witnesses testified that the victim was sick and weak,” said Nyuswa. DNA evidence linking Nkomo to the heinous crime was also submitted to the court.

Mabuza also handed in a Victim Impact Statement, compiled by court preparation officer, Zodwa Lekhuleni. In that statement, the woman detailed how the rape ordeal affected her emotionally and psychologically. “The accused was found guilty as charged. The court found no reason for deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” said Nyuswa.

“The National Prosecuting Authority accepts the conviction and sentence, as it sends a strong message that our courts take gender-based- violence cases seriously.” IOL