Life in jail for Mpumalanga man who raped and murdered 18-year-old woman

Pretoria - The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Breyten, has convicted and sentenced 35-year-old Muzi Christopher Nkosi to life and 15 years’ imprisonment for the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman. Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa said Nkosi, from Ermelo, invited the teenager by phone for a drink.

“On arrival, they moved from one tavern to another. At midnight, the deceased informed the accused that she was going home, and the accused offered to accompany her home,” Nyuswa narrated. “On the way, the accused forcefully raped the deceased, and the deceased informed the accused [Nkosi] that she will report the rape ordeal to the police. The accused produced a knife and stabbed her several times in the neck and chest until she died.” After the crime, the court heard that Nkosi took his friend to the crime scene where he had left the body. He undressed her and threw the clothes into a stream.

“The accused pleaded not guilty and put blame on his friend whom he had requested to accompany him to the crime scene, where he had left the deceased’s body. Senior State prosecutor Themba Lusenga relied on the cellphone evidence and the accused was also linked to the offence through DNA,” said Nyuswa. A medical pathologist also testified in court regarding the injuries suffered by the deceased. The mother of the dead girl testified in aggravation of sentence.

“She told the court she did not accept the accused’s apology, which had been offered by Nkosi’s legal representative,” said Nyuswa. “The court convicted the accused of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.” The NPA in Mpumalanga has commended the work done to secure the conviction and sentence.

