Pretoria - The Nelspruit Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a 32-year-old man from Verulam in Barberton to life imprisonment for raping a 39-year-old woman who is his neighbour. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, said the horrific incident happened in 2017 when the woman had arrived home from a tavern.

“On the morning of 3 September 2017, the victim left the tavern to go to her place. When she arrived, while trying to unlock the door, the accused emerged, dragged her, and pushed her inside the house. “He started assaulting her with open hands and fists until she fell. He continued to strangle the victim and raped her, then fled the scene on foot,” said Nyuswa. The woman managed to identify the assailant as her neighbour before she alerted other neighbours, who took her to the local hospital for medical treatment.

“The accused was traced and arrested the following day. He denied the allegations levelled against him and pleaded not guilty in court. State prosecutor John Mahlwele led the evidence of the victim, a neighbour, and a police officer. “The evidence was supported by a medical doctor who examined the victim as well as DNA positive results. The court found the evidence of the State witnesses credible and reliable. Prosecutor Mahlwele addressed the court (requesting it) to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life,” Nyuswa narrated.