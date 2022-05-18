Limpopo-based musician in court for cold-blooded murder of a woman

Pretoria – Six people, including a musician based in Limpopo are scheduled to appear in court this morning, after being arrested for the murder of a woman in March. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the six who cannot be identified until they appear in court, are between 22 and 44 years old.

“A group of people were reportedly drinking in one of the houses at Morutji village under Tzaneen policing area on 1 March 2022 when one of the men allegedly shot the victim. She was taken to hospital where she died on arrival. The suspect had been on the run since the incident,” Mojapelo said. The slain woman was identified as Kgaogelo Maake, 23, from Mamotintane village in Mankweng. A team of investigators was assembled to probe the murder.

“Members of the Tzaneen tracing team received the information on the whereabouts of the suspect who turned out to be the local musician. The information led the members to a location at Mohlakamosoma village under Bolobedu policing area where the suspect was found hiding at his aunt’s place,” Mojapelo said. The musician was immediately apprehended. “Further probe led to the arrest of two women and a man believed to be the suspect’s wife, brother-in-law and an aunt. The three were arrested for defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly took the suspect’s firearm and went to conceal (it) at Relela village under Tzaneen policing area,” Mojapelo said.

The firearm has been recovered, with its serial numbers filed off. The firearm which police believe was used by the Limpopo-based musician to kill a 23-year-old woman in March has been recovered. Picture: SAPS The police team have nabbed two more suspects, who are said to be “companions” of the arrested artist. They also recovered two more firearms with serial numbers also filed off. Six people, including a musician based in Limpopo are scheduled to appear in court after being arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old woman which happened in March. Picture: SAPS The two have been charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The firearms that have been recovered will be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine if they were previously used in the commission of other crimes," Mojapelo said. IOL