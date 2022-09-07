Limpopo High Court grants Corrie Pretorius R20 000 bail over seasoning assault and firearm pointing saga

Rustenburg - The Limpopo High Court on Wednesday, ordered that Corrie Pretorius, the man accused of beating and pointing a 16-year-old teenager with a gun over a seasoning dispute at a restaurant, be released on R20 000 bail. The court further ordered Pretorius to report to the Marble Hall police station every fortnight and to hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

He was denied bail on June 29, and he approached the high court to appeal the decision of the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court to refuse him bail. The high court set aside the decision of the lower court to refuse him bail. He was denied bail after the magistrate's court ruled that his life would be in danger if released.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Pretorius would be released from custody on Wednesday, in line with the court order and was expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Friday. His case was postponed to Friday, to enable him to hire a new lawyer after he appeared without legal representation in court on Tuesday. NPA spokesperson in the Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the State would hear from the defence if Pretorius would proceed with a plea agreement or not.

Pretorius is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm. He was arrested on June 16 after he allegedly assaulted and pointed the teenager with a gun at a shopping mall in Groblersdal on June 15. The teenager allegedly wanted to use the same salt shaker Pretorius was using to season his chips. A row ensued which was followed by assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the boy.

