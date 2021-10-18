Limpopo man, 72, raped neighbour’s child and promised her money

Pretoria - A 72- year-old man was on Monday appearing before the Musina Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo for allegedly raping a 13- year-old girl at Matswale township, on the outskirts of Musina. “The mother of the victim reportedly arrived home from work on Thursday afternoon, 14 October 2021 and found the victim crying,” said Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The suspect, who is a neighbour allegedly raped the little child in his house and promised to give her money. The matter was reported to the police and the suspects was traced and arrested.” Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, adding that “a vulnerable victim was subjected to this dehumanising conduct at an early age”. She also commended the Police for the swift response in arresting the suspect.

Police investigations are continuing. Last month, a Limpopo man appeared in court facing charges of raping three teenage girls, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). “Letus Hlongwane (41) from Tshikonelo village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, appeared in the Tshaulu Periodical Court on three rape charges of three teenage girls aged between 15 and 16 years,” Limpopo spokesperson for the NPA Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said at the time.