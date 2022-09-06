Limpopo man accused of beating a teenager and firearm pointing over seasoning, postponed for new lawyer

Rustenburg - The case of a Limpopo man accused of beating and pointing a firearm at a 16-year-old boy over seasoning at a restaurant, has been postponed at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court after he appeared on Tuesday. Corrie Pretorius is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said Pretorius appeared in court without a lawyer on Tuesday. “The matter is postponed to 9 September, 2022, to secure a new legal representative. The accused remains in custody,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. Pretorius was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and pointed a gun at the teenager at a shopping mall in Groblersdal on June 15.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, where Pretorius was shown viciously kicking and stomping on the teenager, with a gun in his hand. This happened to @Mbaliyothando12 schoolmate in Limpopo groblersdal. He is 16 years old. Can y'all please help Rt and get this White Busted. His Driving a White Mahindra Reg: FVF 204 L.

a #BlackLivesMatter @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/UvlIMiJquz — TYRONE MKANSI 🇿🇦 (@Tyrone_Mkansi) June 15, 2022 It is alleged Pretorius was in a shop when the teenager asked to use the same seasoning Pretorius was using. A row ensued which was followed by assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the boy.

