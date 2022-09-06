Limpopo man accused of beating a teenager and firearm pointing over seasoning, postponed for new lawyer

Rustenburg - The case of a Limpopo man accused of beating and pointing a firearm at a 16-year-old boy over seasoning at a restaurant, has been postponed at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court after he appeared on Tuesday.
Corrie Pretorius is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said Pretorius appeared in court without a lawyer on Tuesday.
“The matter is postponed to 9 September, 2022, to secure a new legal representative. The accused remains in custody,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.
Pretorius was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and pointed a gun at the teenager at a shopping mall in Groblersdal on June 15.
Bus services to resume in Hout Bay after unrest
DA members march in Pretoria to demand Cele’s removal
WATCH: Woman hijacked in the parking lot of Bluff store
Former top North West prosecutor in court for shoplifting
Man, 22, arrested for murder of Lavender Hill gang leader and his son
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Mosia’s testimony contradicts deceased brigadier who was also at the crime scene
The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, where Pretorius was shown viciously kicking and stomping on the teenager, with a gun in his hand.
This happened to @Mbaliyothando12 schoolmate in Limpopo groblersdal. He is 16 years old. Can y'all please help Rt and get this White Busted. His Driving a White Mahindra Reg: FVF 204 L.— TYRONE MKANSI 🇿🇦 (@Tyrone_Mkansi) June 15, 2022
a #BlackLivesMatter @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/UvlIMiJquz
It is alleged Pretorius was in a shop when the teenager asked to use the same seasoning Pretorius was using. A row ensued which was followed by assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the boy.
He was denied bail in June after the court ruled that his life would be in danger if released.
IOL