Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Limpopo man accused of beating a teenager and firearm pointing over seasoning, postponed for new lawyer

The case of a Limpopo man, Corrie Pretorius, who is accused of beating and pointing a firearm at a 16-year-old boy over seasoning at a restaurant, has been postponed at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Rustenburg - The case of a Limpopo man accused of beating and pointing a firearm at a 16-year-old boy over seasoning at a restaurant, has been postponed at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court after he appeared on Tuesday.

Corrie Pretorius is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said Pretorius appeared in court without a lawyer on Tuesday.

“The matter is postponed to 9 September, 2022, to secure a new legal representative. The accused remains in custody,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Pretorius was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and pointed a gun at the teenager at a shopping mall in Groblersdal on June 15.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, where Pretorius was shown viciously kicking and stomping on the teenager, with a gun in his hand.

It is alleged Pretorius was in a shop when the teenager asked to use the same seasoning Pretorius was using. A row ensued which was followed by assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the boy.

He was denied bail in June after the court ruled that his life would be in danger if released.

IOL

