Limpopo man dies in R200 competition to speedily finish bottle of Jägermeister

Pretoria – A man died at Mashamba Village in Limpopo after participating in a competition of drinking alcohol, for a set prize of R200. The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, just minutes before midnight.

“The police in Waterval outside Louis Trichardt have opened a case of inquest following an incident of apparent misuse of alcohol that took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashamba Village where the patrons allegedly participated in what they called a ‘drinking competition’,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “In the (competition), the winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time, would get R200 cash.” Mojapelo said one of the competitors “immediately collapsed” thereafter and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead.

Police investigations are continuing. In another incident, two officials working as food service aids at Letaba Hospital in Limpopo were arrested and charged with theft after they were found in possession of groceries allegedly stolen from the health facility’s storehouse. Limpopo Health spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said the two staff members were arrested on Monday morning as they were heading home, after doing night shift at the hospital.

“This after they were found in possession of packs of groceries they allegedly stole from the hospital grocery storehouse. The two personnel were arrested while leaving the hospital after knocking off from night shift. “It was then that the security personnel at the gate searched the car that the officials were travelling in and found six packs of groceries stashed in the boot,” said Muavha. Police were immediately called and arrested the two officials.

