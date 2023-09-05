Limpopo police arrest 1 397 suspects for various crimes during Operation Kukula

Police in Limpopo make strides in their fight against crimes, with 1,397 arrests during Operation Kukula conducted between August 28 - September 3, 2023, in different parts of the province. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said: "During these operations in five districts, the Southh African Police Service (SAPS) was joined by other law enforcement agencies and various stakeholders."

Suspects that were arrested were arrested for various crimes, including murder, rape, robberies, dealing in drugs, contravention of the Immigration Act, burglaries, transgression of the Domestic Violence Act, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Operations were executed through the tracing of wanted suspects, blue light patrols, visibility, roadblocks, stops, and searches, raiding of liquor outlets, and compliance inspections at second-hand goods dealers, among other actions. The police also confiscated and recovered various items, including:

192,860 counterfeit sticks 51 dangerous weapons 4,120 g of dagga

0,73 g of crystal meth 417,436 ml liquor Six robbed or stolen motor vehicles were recovered.

A total of 1331 fines were also issued to motorists for various road and traffic violations. In addition, 106 drug-related suspects were nabbed, and 21 others were nabbed for the Transgression of Domestic Violence Act. The Provincial SAPS Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the law enforcers who have persistently remained resilient in their duties of fighting against criminal activities.