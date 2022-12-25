Limpopo police deny viral hijacking video is from N1’s Nyl toll plaza

Pretoria: Limpopo police say the viral video inwhich a motorist is hijacked at a toll plaza did not happen at the N1’s Nyl Toll Plaza.
The video went viral on social media recently.
The video shows three men alighting from a white motor vehicle at a toll gate, approaching another vehicle that stopped behind and committing what looks like a robbery and hijacking.
“Immediately after the clip started circulating on social media, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe ordered a probe to establish if any such incident took place as purported,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.
Mojapelo said the incident did not take place at Nyl Plaza tollgate, nor at any of the tollgates situated in Limpopo.
“Although the video clip seems authentic, it definitely did not take place in the province. All police stations under whose precincts the four tollgates resort did not receive any report of carjacking.”
Mojapelo added that even if the victim did not report the incident, the structural set up shown on the video clip is definitely not Nyl Plaza.
"The N1 is one of the busiest roads that pass through the province and we, together with other law enforcement agencies, have heightened our deployments along this road, especially during this festive period. Officers deployed next to these tollgates could not have missed such a serious incident,“ Hadebe added.
Hijacking at toll gates. Be careful 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JoeLLJB2G6— Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) December 23, 2022
