Limpopo police launch manhunt for suspects after seizing illicit cigarettes worth R300,000

Limpopo police seized illicit cigarettes worth R300,000 at the weekend after a high-speed chase along the R521. The vigilance of police has been lauded by provincial management.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle on Saturday, May 4, at approximately 10am. “Police were performing crime prevention duties when they spotted a suspicious white NP200 with a Gauteng registration driving at a high speed along R521 towards Pointdrift,” Mashaba said. Police seized R300,000 worth of illicit cigarettes. Photo: SAPS “The members gave chase until they managed to stop the vehicle. One occupant managed to jump from the vehicle and evaded arrest. The vehicle was searched, and 20 master boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes were found loaded into the vehicle, and they were confiscated as well as the vehicle.”

Police officers continued with the operation in the central business district (CBD) and seized a bag full of various types of illicit creams after an unknown suspect abandoned it. The abandoned creams also seized by police. Photo: SAPS The Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said efforts to combat illicit activities are yielding success. “Our ongoing efforts to tackle the illicit activities within our communities are paying off, and we remain committed to addressing this issue head-on. The prompt reaction of the members is highly commendable,” Hadebe said.