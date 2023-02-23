Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Limpopo police officers, who demanded R15 000 bribe for a non-existent case, denied bail

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - Two Limpopo police officers, who allegedly demanded a bribe from a man, will remain behind bars

Takalani Carlos Mokwena and Masiakwala Masilo David, both attached to Sekgosese police station, face charges of corruption.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “They allegedly demanded a bribe of R15 000 from a complainant, under the pretence that there was a case that was opened against him by his girlfriend.

“The complainant gave them R10 000 and… (they) then demanded the outstanding amount of R5 000.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said the complainant reported the matter to the police. A trap was set. The policemen were arrested and R1 000 was found on them.

More on this

The duo appeared in the Tiyani Magistrate’s Court this week.

“During their bail application, the State opposed it, and it was denied.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter was postponed until March 24, for further investigations.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspects will remain in custody.”

In another incident, two North West police officers also face charges of corruption after they allegedly solicited a R1 000 bribe to destroy a docket.

Sergeant Orapeleng Sekane and Sergeant Pogiso Chacha, both 42, are due to appear in court in March.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the release of the National Crime Statistics for the period October to December 2022, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the SAPS was cleaning house and ridding the service of officers who choose to partner with rogue criminal elements.

“In this financial year, 46 police officers have been dismissed for various transgressions,” he said

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPACrime and courtsCorruptionFraud

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj