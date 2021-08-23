Limpopo policeman kills wife, turns the gun on himself

Pretoria - Limpopo provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned an incident in which a police sergeant, stationed at Vuwani police station, allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide at Vyeboom Phalama village. The incident took place on Sunday, at about 3pm.

It is alleged that the off duty police officer was alone at home when his wife, identified by the SAPS as Ndivhuwo Munyai aged 28 entered the house from the neighbourhood. The police officer, identified as Sergeant Shumani Walter Munyai aged 42, reportedly shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. Other members of the SAPS, who were on patrol duties in the area received a report about the incident and rushed to the scene. On arrival, the SAPS said they found both the husband and wife dead, lying in a pool of blood.

Hadebe expressed disappointment over the incident, saying police officers must be the ones leading by example in the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa. “Members of the South African Police Service are expected to be on the forefront of in the battle against gender-based violence and as human beings, forming part of the broader society. They have to lead by example and approach relevant internal and/or external platforms to seek assistance when faced with domestic challenges,” said Hadebe. “There isn’t any justification to solve problems by violent means, which often leads to the loss of lives.”

Cases of murder and inquest have been opened and police investigations are continuing. In February, a Mpumalanga-based police officer killed her boyfriend, their baby then died by suicide. The incident happened at Embalenhle near Secunda.