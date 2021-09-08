Limpopo security guard shot and killed while responding to ATM bombing

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) at Bela-Bela has launched a manhunt for criminals who shot and killed a 41-year-old security officer following an ATM bombing at the Bushveld Mall. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 41-year-old guard was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday, at about 2 am.

“A group of suspects allegedly arrived at this mall and immediately broke open the main door of the Net 1 Financial Services. They then bombed two ATMs and took an undisclosed amount of money,” said Mojapelo. He said security guards responded to the bombing and met the alleged criminals moving out of the crime scene. “They [the criminals] then allegedly shot one security officer and robbed him of his service pistol before fleeing from the scene in a red sedan. The officer was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Mojapelo.

The South African Police Service has identified the slain security guard as Thomas Maluleka from Vontine, Syferkuil in Bela-Bela. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Makhukhu on 0825658603 or crime stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” said Mojapelo. “Police manhunt and investigations are ongoing.”

Last year, a 27-year-old man was arrested at the Beitbridge border post by members of the Limpopo police and the Musina bomb disposal unit for attempting to smuggle explosives into South Africa. After having been directed to the searching bay, a total of 115 units of blasting cartridges and 100 units of explosives accessories were discovered in the truck. At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the 27-year-old was arrested immediately. He was reportedly travelling from Zimbabwe to Alberton, in Gauteng.