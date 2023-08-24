Limpopo woman arrested for allegedly murdering her disabled daughter

A woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her 10-month-old disabled daughter. The 29-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, after the child was found in a shallow grave.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the woman, who is a landlord at Giyani Section F, left to visit her boyfriend on Saturday after tenants questioned her on the whereabouts of one of her children who had suddenly disappeared. Tenants became suspicious and on Monday, they looked around the yard and noticed a shallow grave. "Community members gathered at her house in her absence and police were notified. They immediately followed the leads and traced the woman," Ledwaba said.

She was taken to her house where she pointed a shallow grave in which she buried her daughter who was apparently living with an undisclosed disability. The woman claimed her daughter died following a sickness, and she buried her, since she did not have a birth certificate. The child's body was exhumed and the woman was arrested for murder and defeating the ends of justice.