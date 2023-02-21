Lion farmer loses R13m defamation lawsuit against NSPCA

Durban - A lion farmer who sued the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for R13 million in defamation charges has been unsuccessful. In 2019, after finding two cubs in a severely compromised state of health, the NSPCA laid criminal charges of animal cruelty against Jan Steinman, the owner of Pienika Lion Farm in the North West.

Story continues below Advertisement

Steinman in turn sued the NSPCA for defamation and loss of business. But a court recently ruled that the NSCPA did not defame Steinman and dismissed the application with costs. In 2019, the NSCPA during an inspection at a lion farm in Lichtenburg found cases of animal cruelty.

More on this PICS: NSPCA lays animal cruelty charges against NW lion farmer

“The cubs, known Karlos and Ivana, were confiscated by the NSPCA, and the story of their rescue and journey to recovery became a media sensation,” said NSCPA spokesperson Keshvi Nair. Nair said: “It soon became common knowledge that Mr Steinman stood accused of animal cruelty, and only then was the NSPCA compelled to admit that Mr. Steinman had been listed as the accused in the NSPCAs case for Karlos and Ivana.” Nair said Steinman then sued the NSPCA for over R13 million for allegedly defaming him and for loss of income.

Story continues below Advertisement

Four years later, Justice Snyman from the Mafikeng High Court dismissed the claim against the NSPCA and one of its inspectors, with costs. “The NSPCA feels vindicated with this judgement, and, if anything, winning this case has only strengthened the NSPCAs spirit to fight for what is right, and continue our work to protect and stand up for animals regardless of what challenges we may face in doing so,” said National Senior Inspector Douglas Wolhuter, Manager, Wildlife Protection Unit, NSPCA. In 2019, IOL reported that the NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit inspectors found new evidence of serious animal welfare concerns, including a dead lion cub left in a storeroom, two cubs in dire physical condition hidden in a crate, and a freezer full of baby lion and tiger carcasses at Pienika farm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Steinman and his companies have applied for leave to appeal the court decision but a date for argument has yet to be allocated. The NSPCA said the case of animal cruelty against Steinman was still ongoing. “If Mr. Steinman is found guilty, he faces imprisonment, a fine, or both, as well as a criminal record.”