LOOK: Five arrested after students go on rampage at UKZN's Pietermaritzburg campus

Five suspects have been following protests at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Pietermaritzburg campus. There were also disruptions at Howard campus in Durban. UKZN's executive director of Corporate Relations, Normah Zondo, said Risk Management Services along with police and private security personnel remain on high alert and are overseeing the situation at all campuses.

It is believed that the protests are due to National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances after a decision was taken for the scheme to assume direct responsibility for disbursing student allowances. "University management acknowledges the importance of addressing concerns regarding NSFAS processes and systems. However, it is essential to clarify that such matters are beyond the university's control and jurisdiction. NSFAS has been actively communicating updates and information about this matter through official statements and at a press briefing held on Monday," Zondo said.

UKZN says five people have been arrested following protests at their Pietermaritzburg campus earlier this week. Picture: Supplied

"We strongly denounce the violent actions observed and wish to emphasize, as we have consistently in the past, that violence is antithetical to the principles of our institution. No level of frustration or dissatisfaction can warrant the destruction of assets designed to serve and enhance the learning experience for countless future generations," Zondo added. UKZN commended police for their swift action that led to the arrests of the five suspects.