LOOK: Inside the upmarket Bryanston home where an alleged Israeli fugitive and his accomplices planned and plotted

Durban – The idyllic and plush suburb of Bryanston was a hive of activity on Thursday morning when a multi-disciplinary team arrested a 46-year-old man with links to an international criminal network. According to the police, the accused was on Interpol’s Red Notice from 2015.

Seven others were also arrested in the raid. Three kilograms of drugs, 19 firearms including two AK47s, six motorbikes, eight vehicles including a sniper light delivery truck, a frequency jamming device, four drones fitted with cameras, two bullet proof vests, two money counting machines and a digital scale to weigh drugs along with four GPS tracking devices and $40 000 (R697 308) in cash was confiscated. National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said the gang leader was attached to the Abergil Organisation and faces charges in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to the police the accused had been on Interpol’s Red Notice from 2015. Seven others were also arrested in the raid. Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS Mathe said in 2003 and 2004, the gang leader allegedly placed a bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.

As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries but all miraculously survived.

“In the second incident, the suspect also attempted to do the same with the same victim, where he placed a bomb on top of a vehicle. “In this incident, three people also sustained serious injuries,” Mathe said. She said that initially, the police recovered 12 firearms; including five assault rifles, 7 pistols, $40 000 and three stolen motorcycles.