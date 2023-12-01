LOOK: Suspect in possession of chrome worth over R200,000 arrested

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, December 4, after he was found in possession of chrome on Thursday. The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the suspect was arrested by members of the Middelburg Flying Squad.

He said the chrome found in the man's possession is worth more than R200,000. “His arrest emanates from information that was provided to the police regarding a suspicious person driving a truck carrying some dodgy consignment. The chrome is valued at more than R200,000. Picture: SAPS “The information was then followed by the SAPS members, and while on the lookout, they spotted the said truck, which matched the description as per the information given,” Mohlala said.

The truck was stopped by the police members. “The truck was eventually stopped by the astute members. It was during this time that members discovered a bag full of chrome weighing around 12,700 kilograms and with an estimated value of about R209,550. Even though the truck driver attempted to evade the arrest earlier, his efforts were futile,” Mohlala said. The chrome is valued at more than R200,000. Picture: SAPS He said investigators are working around the clock at this stage, and the possibility of more charges being added to the charge sheet cannot be ruled out as the investigation continues.