LOOK: Truck driver nabbed for allegedly stealing fuel from municipal trucks for five years

Durban - Police have arrested a truck driver, employed by the eThekwini Municipality, for allegedly stealing fuel worth millions of rands over a five-year period. According to Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu, the 38-year-old driver was arrested in Adams Mission this week.

He said teams acted on information supplied and with the assistance of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team, the driver was arrested. "Upon further investigation, we learned that the driver has been allegedly stealing this diesel illegally for the past five years. The estimated value for only two months, November and December, amounts to over R200 000," he said.

Speaking to IOL, city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said they were aware of the arrest and are following up. "We commend the police for the good work that they have done. The city is on record as saying that corruption of any form is our enemy number one. As a result, we are of a strong conviction that each municipal resources must go towards improving the wellbeing of our residents. We are therefore appealing for the law to be allowed to run its course," he said.

In November, KZN police arrested three men and recovered 130 litres of diesel, allegedly stolen from Durban Solid Waste. The trio were arrested following a tip-off. Police found two hosepipes and three empty 25L containers. It is alleged that DSW trucks would be seen leaving the property at various times. It is further alleged that the trio and a fourth man who managed to evade arrest, would siphon the diesel from the trucks. IOL