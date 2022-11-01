Makhanda Prison Escape: Four prisoners still on the run

Durban – It’s been two weeks since seven prisoners made a brazen escape from the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda. While three of the prisoners have been rearrested, police confirmed that the hunt was still on for the four remaining suspects.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Tuesday morning police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the search was on and urged citizens not to approach these prisoners, but rather to inform police. The men escaped during the early hours of October 18. According to police an officer had arrived for standby duties when she saw the lights on in one of the units.

Police said she discovered that the seven inmates had escaped through a window. Nhamo Muyambo was convicted of rhino poaching. Picture: SAPS According to a report by News 24, during their escape the men are alleged to have used 300mm hacksaw blades to cut steel bars. The first prisoner to be recaptured, hours after his escape, was Bennet Kwarrie.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kwarrie had been hit by a truck in the Free State. He is in prison for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder The second prisoner, Simba Masinga, was found hiding in bush near Committees Drift. Masinga was charged with rhino poaching. Francis Chitho was convicted of rhino poaching. Picture: SAPS Last week police found Trymore Chauke. He was rearrested while begging in Seven Fountains. Chauke was convicted of rhino poaching.

Story continues below Advertisement