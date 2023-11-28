Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly opened an illegal initiation school where a 20-year-old man was killed. According to Eastern Cape police, the victim died at the Magwa tea plantation area on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police were alerted by a health official about an illegal initiation school existing in the area. “It is alleged that one of the initiates (the 20-year-old victim) had already died due to an assault by unknown males at the school. “The initiation school was initially destroyed and closed down, but someone re-opened it.”