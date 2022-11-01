Man, 28, accused of stabbing his elderly father to death

Durban – A 71-year-old Gqeberha man was murdered on Monday afternoon, allegedly by his son. According to police, the incident took place in the Dubula Street, in New Brighton, at around 1pm.

“Police were informed that Mpumelelo Sizani was fatally stabbed by his son after a quarrel between them,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. She said the nature of the argument was unknown. Naidu said the victim sustained three stab wounds to the chest and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old son was arrested. Police said the suspect lived with his father. “The suspect has been detained and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court.”

In a separate incident, last week, a KwaZulu-Natal woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death was acquitted of his murder. Alisha Balgobind stabbed Yogan Nico Moodley in October 2020, using a kitchen knife, according to reports in the “Post”. Moodley sustained several stab wounds and died in hospital.

Balgobind, who was was acquitted in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, said she acted in self-defence. She said that during a fight, Moodley had choked her and she had tried to scare him using a kitchen knife. “I grabbed the knife off the kitchen counter and began swinging it toward him. I could not see him properly because of the angle I was positioned in. I thought by swinging the knife I could scare him. I felt him hold on to me tightly and then suddenly let go. When I turned he was covered in blood.”