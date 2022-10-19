Man accused of killing his mother and drinking her blood to apply for new lawyer

Rustenburg – A 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death and drank her blood will apply for new legal representation. Thabang Moswane appeared in the regional court in Koster on Tuesday, where the case was postponed to December 13 to enable him to apply for a new Legal Aid attorney.

“His previous attorney has relocated and has withdrawn his services. In the next court sitting, the State is expected to share all the necessary documents with the defence team in preparation for trial and to await the completion of investigations,” said Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division. “Moswane has abandoned his bail and he will remain in police custody until the next court appearance,” Mamothame said. Moswane allegedly stabbed his mother, Kedisaletse Moswane, 53, several times at their home in Mathopestad in May.

Police in Boons were called out to a murder scene in Mathopestad on May 9. “Initial information indicated that there was a fight between Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane, 53, and her son, Thabang Moswane. “On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood, after stabbing her. He was immediately arrested and appeared before the Koster Magistrate’s Court,” North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said at the time.

According to daily newspaper “Daily Sun”, Moswane allegedly stabbed his mother to death over R10. He reportedly wanted his mother to give him R10, but when she said she did not have money he allegedly stabbed her. Moswane’s twin brother, Thabo Moswane, told the newspaper that he found his twin brother drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother’s neck.

