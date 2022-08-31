Man accused of killing Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen to apply for bail

Durban - A 37-year-old man accused of masterminding the murder of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen is expected to apply for bail on Thursday. Reesin Perumal has been charged with the murder of Moideen who was gunned down on April 30.

He was arrested this week at his Morningside, Durban home. Police said it is alleged that 44-year-old Moideen was walking to his vehicle which was parked on Felix Dlamini Road, Overport when he was shot by unknown men. The incident took place at around 8.30pm.

“He was taken to hospital where he later died,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. Moideen was apparently killed in the presence of his children and another person. According to witnesses, three armed men travelling in a VW Polo shot at Moideen with handguns and automatic rifles.

Gwala said Perumal’s co-accused Sbonelo Madanono Shangase, 31, Talent Mkhize, 26, and Mcabangeleni Mkhize, 26, remain behind bars. They will appear in court on October 13. “The accused are still being profiled to check if they are linked to other serious and violent cases,” said Gwala.

