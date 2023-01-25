Man allegedly used his policeman brother’s gun to kill his neighbour over illegal electricity connection

Durban – Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following an argument over illegal electricity. According to police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala, the incident took place on Tuesday, in the New Rest Location in Chalumna.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged the 52-year-old victim had an argument with the suspect over illegal connection of electricity. “It is further alleged that the suspect went to his twin brother's shack and took his brother’s service pistol that was locked in a safe. His brother is a police officer. “The suspect went back to the victim and shot him several times on his upper body before running away with the firearm.”

Mqala said it is alleged that the suspect then proceeded to his best friend’s house where he pointed him with a firearm and robbed him of his money and a cellphone. “No arrest has yet been made and the suspect is still at large.” Police said a case of murder, robbery with a firearm, theft of firearm and ammunition is being investigated.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A case of negligence loss of firearm has also been opened against the police officer,” Mqala said. This week, a KZN man and his family were killed in a drive-by shooting. Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, his wife and two children died at the scene while a third child is in hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement