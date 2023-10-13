Man arrested 30 years after he allegedly pulled the trigger, killing political activist Siphelele Nxumalo

Over three decades after he allegedly pulled the trigger, ending a young man's life, a former security guard is set to stand in the dock at the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

"This is in respect of the February 1989 murder of 17-year-old Siphelele Nxumalo in Chesterville. Nxumalo died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, he was an activist with the United Democratic Front, which was affiliated with the African National Congress,“ she said.

Madonsela was part of an A-team that worked with the Natal Security branch and disappeared after the murder. He was eventually arrested and is out on bail.

"This case reveals the atrocities committed against political activists by the Security Branch. It also demonstrates the NPA's commitment to holding those accountable for these atrocities while the victim's families find closure and see justice," Ramkisson-Kara said.