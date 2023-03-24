Man arrested after missing Limpopo woman’s decomposing body found

Durban - A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Limpopo woman who was reported missing earlier this month. The decomposing body of 34-year-old Fhatuwani Nguluvhe was found along the R524 Punda Maria Road, next to Maniini village, this week, shortly after police arrested her alleged killer.

Nguluvhe had been reported missing on March 6. The SAPS said the victim was last seen at Thavhani Mall, Thohoyandou, in the Vhembe District. Provincial Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that following meticulous investigation conducted by the dedicated team of Thohoyandou detectives and Provincial Missing Persons Task Team, the suspect was identified, interviewed and subsequently nabbed at his residence in Tshikweta village on Wednesday at about 9pm.

“The suspect was allegedly found in possession of the bank cards belonging to the reported missing woman,” said Ledwaba. “The team conducted a further investigation and, ultimately, the body of the deceased was found along the R524 Punda Maria Road, next to Maniini village, already in advanced state of decomposition.” Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident of gender-based violence.