Man arrested at road block with no number plates and R90,000 cash he claims is for buying Christmas clothes

Police have arrested a man during a road block in KwaZulu-Natal today. According to police, the man was arrested during a stop and search operation on the N3 near the Mariannhill toll gate.

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the motorist was driving a vehicle without registration plates and with an expired permit. “He was found in possession of approximately R90,000 in cash, which he claims he kept it to buy Christmas clothes. “He was also in possession of a licensed firearm.”

Netshiunda said the man has been detained to investigate if the vehicle was used in the commission of a crime and to investigate the source of the money. “If there is nothing malicious as to how the money was obtained, the suspect will be released. “However, the vehicle will only be released once it has license plates.”

The man was found in possession of R90,000 cash and a licensed firearm. Picture: SAPS The provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was manning the stop and search as part of his evaluation of festive season operational readiness. Earlier this month, a woman was arrested for drunk driving in the Pietermaritzburg area. The Department of Transport said the woman was five times over the legal limit.

Department spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane said the woman tried to run away, but police gave chase, and she was arrested. A total of 13 other people were arrested for drunk driving that same weekend. “The Department is currently implementing the Festive Season Safety Plan which is targeting strategic areas to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities during the festive season and beyond.