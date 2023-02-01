Man arrested for alleged theft of liquor worth over R80k

Rustenburg - A 31-year-old man suspected to be a member of a syndicate bombing ATMs was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen liquor and cigarettes worth more than R80 000 in Mogaladi village, Limpopo. He was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly dealing in suspected stolen liquor and cigarettes.

“The Task Team received a report about a tavern selling very expensive liquor. The police followed up on the information and they allegedly found 99 bottles of liquor worth over R80 000 and 123 packs of cigarettes valued at R7 000. “These cigarettes are believed to have been stolen from filling stations during the drop-in safes bombing,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “It is reported that during the arrest the suspect was found in possession of 9mm firearm magazine. It is believed that the suspect might belong to a notorious gang that is roaming around, bombing ATMs and drop-in safes at the filling stations.”

In a separate incident, police said four suspected cash-in-transit robbers were arrested near Brits on Monday. A group of cash-in-transit robbers allegedly robbed a cash van in Mmaditlhokwa near Marikana in North West. “On Monday morning (January 30) a group of suspects rammed into and blew up a cash van and thereafter fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Two security guards were also shot and wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for medical care,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

She said the four travelling in a Hyundai H1 were found on the R511 road. “A shoot-out ensued which led to the arrest of the four suspects, who were also found to be in possession of an undisclosed amount of money. All four are under police guard in hospital. “All four face the following charges: attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of stolen property.”

