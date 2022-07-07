Man arrested for murder of Pietermaritzburg taxi driver, and attempted murder of a teenager

Durban - A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a taxi driver who was gunned down in Pietermaritzburg in March. Thandokwakhe Mchunu, 31, and his 14-year-old niece were at their home in Imbali Township on March 14, at about 7:30pm, when three unknown men entered their home and fired shots at them.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said Mchunu was killed in the hail of bullets, while his niece was rushed to hospital for medical care. At the time charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Plessislaer SAPS. Police Special Investigations and Tracking Task Team and Organised Crime Unit made a breakthrough on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the suspect was arrested in the Caluza. Gwala said he would appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on July 8. Police are still searching for the other suspects. IOL