Durban - A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of his son. It is alleged that the man strangled the 9-year-old boy following a domestic dispute with the boy’s mother.

According to police the victim’s body was found on January 13 at Shongweni Dam. “It is alleged that the victim was strangled with a string and his body was dumped in the bushes,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. The suspect is expected to make a first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

The KZN Department of Social Development has sent its heartfelt condolences to the family. “It is a tragedy that such a young child has lost his life. But we find solace in the fact that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested,” said spokesperson Mhlaba Memela. “This incident is very concerning and speaks about our society. This is the third child this month that has been found murdered.

“We will be sending a team of psychologists to provide support to the families and we call on law enforcement to deny him bail.” Last week in another incident, a 7-year-old was brutally murdered. Philasande Shange was reported missing from his eNtshawini home.

