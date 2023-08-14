Man arrested two years after he allegedly killed his girlfriend

A man was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Algoa Park in the Eastern Cape. The 26-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend two years ago.

"It is alleged that on January 24, 2021, at about 10pm, Earl Billet alleged that he received a message from his girlfriend, Janine Brazella Nazzle, aged 28-years-old, that he should take care of their child. Billet further alleged that he rushed home to their flat in Silveroak Street and found Ms Nazzle hanging from the door frame," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu. Naidu said initially, an inquest docket was opened, and the investigation was continued. However, due to a meticulous investigation, police succeeded in closing any suspicions and discrepancies in the case, and the case of inquest was changed to murder, which led to the subsequent arrest of Billet.

"He appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court and was released on R2,000 bail. The case is remanded to later this month," Naidu said. In another case, a woman was found dead with stab wounds at a house in Boekenhout Street in Algoa Park. "It is alleged that police were alerted after a concerned friend informed them that the deceased could be in danger.