Man charged after allegedly sexually grooming and raping teen over 3 years

A 43-year-old man is facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming for the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old for three years. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Published 1h ago

Share

A 43-year-old man is facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming for sexually abusing a 16-year-old that he allegedly groomed, sexually assaulted and raped on several occasions between 2019 and 2021.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, following investigations by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape.

Sergeant Christopher Spies said, the victim who started being abused at 13-years-old opened up about the abuse to someone they trusted close to them before the crime was reported to the police. The matter was referred to the FCS as this matter involves a minor.

The accused is facing 13 counts relating to the contravention of the Sexual Offences Act, including Statutory Rape.

More charges could be added as the investigations are still ongoing.

The suspect appeared at the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 4, 2023, for a formal bail application.

IOL

