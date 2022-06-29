Man charged for shooting a ‘robber’ he says tried to steal his cellphone in Durban’s Florida Road

Durban – A Durban man who shot an alleged robber, who he says tried to steal his cellphone, has been charged with attempted murder. The 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.

According to police, the incident took place between Florida Road and Lambert Road, in Morningside at around 8:30pm on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “It is alleged that the injured victim (27) was attempting to rob the arrested suspect. The suspect withdrew his firearm and shot the victim on the arm and back.” Ngcobo said the man was arrested by Berea SAPS.

Kyle van Reenan of Emer-G-Med Paramedics said they responded to a report of a shooting at about 8pm. “Reports from the scene are that a male, approximately 30 years of age, sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. “It is believed that the man attempted to rob a member of the public of his cellphone at knifepoint, leading to the shooting.”

