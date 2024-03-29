Man charged with reckless and negligent driving after crashing into Jacob Zuma's convoy

The South African Police Service said that a 51-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into former President Jacob Zuma’s convoy on the R66 in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday night. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the man collided with Zuma’s official armoured state vehicle just before 7pm. There were no reported injuries.

“Police have arrested a 51-year-old man for drunken driving as well as on a charge of reckless and negligent driving. The man’s motor vehicle collided with former President, Mr Jacob Zuma’s official armoured state vehicle. “At the time of the collision, former President Zuma was in the vehicle with his protectors. “No one was injured including members of the Presidential Protection Services(PPS). The former President was evacuated and taken to his residence,” Mathe said.

The suspect will appear before the Eshowe Magistrate Court on Tuesday. Earlier on Friday, the MK Party confirmed that Zuma was involved in an incident but did not specify details. MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhele said they will issue a statement.

According to reports, Zuma was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe to campaign for his uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party. It is alleged that a car drove straight into the car in which he was travelling during a convoy. Initial reports indicate that the accident took place around 10pm but police reports state it took place at 6:40pm.